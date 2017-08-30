Brown Water Advisory issued for several popular beaches

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for Waimea Bay and Ala Moana Bowls in the wake of heavy rains.

The public is being advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, and debris.

If the water is brown, you're advised to stay out of it.

It's not clear how long the advisory will remain up.

