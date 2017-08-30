Schofield soldier arrested in alleged sextortion case involving 13-year-old

A Hawaii-based soldier has been arrested in an alleged sextortion case involving a 13-year old British girl he met on social media last year.

Christopher Fox, who is stationed at Schofield Barracks, was arrested by federal agents Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Fox met the girl online last year when she was just 12 years old. They met through Instagram and Snapchat.

The two started using FaceTime to communicate, allegedly exchanging nude photos.

Sources say that Fox then threatened to post those explicit images online if the girl didn’t send more.

The court records say she did tell him her age, during one of their FaceTime chats.

The girl notified Wiltshire Police in England and U.S. federal agents with Homeland Security started investigating.

The criminal complaint says Fox admitted that he blackmailed the girl when agents executed a search warrant on his Schofield base apartment weeks ago. The Army put him on desk duty as the investigation continued.

Fox faces five criminal counts for transferring obscene materials to minor, sexual exploitation of children, cyberstalking, possession and distribution of child porn.

This story will be updated.

