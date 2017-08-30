Got andagi? Annual Okinawan Festival happening this weekend

Get ready for a weekend full of andagi, bon dancing and live music at the annual Okinawan Festival this weekend!

The highly anticipated Okinawan Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Kapiolani Park in Waikiki.

Highlights include popular Okinawan dishes, including the beloved andagi and andadog.

This year, Okinawan singer Rimi Natsukawa is set to perform Sunday at 3 p.m.

Last year, organizers had to cancel the big event due to Hurricane Lester. They instead had a mini cultural festival.

