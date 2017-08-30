Eric Hutchinson at the Blue Note

Singer, songwriter, performer, producer, DJ - Eric Hutchinson is a constantly evolving musician, driven by his passion and curiosity for all things musical and creative. He independently recorded his debut album Sounds Like This in 2007 and it became the highest charting album by an unsigned artist in iTunes history. Eric’s 2008 single “Rock & Roll” earned him his first gold record in the United States and the song became a #1 hit in Australia, New Zealand & Norway. He has traveled all over America and the world performing his music in places like Dubai, Oslo, London & Melbourne. Eric has toured and performed with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Jason Mraz and OneRepublic and has appeared on "The Today Show," “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan,” and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. Eric is the creator of "Songversations," a music listening card game that will be released by Abrams Books in Fall 2017.

