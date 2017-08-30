Healthier Hawaii: Concussions - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Healthier Hawaii: Concussions

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Welcome to Healthier Hawaii. It's a brand new segment we're starting here at Hawaii News Now.   Dr. Jennifer King is a pediatric and adolescent sports medicine specialist at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.  She's an expert on concussions and we wanted to talk to her about the issue as high school sports get into full swing.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly