Ward Village presents a community Talk Story with Graham Hill

In 2009, Graham Hill purchased two apartments in New York City with the express purpose of showing that people could have everything they need using less (and better) stuff and space. He had big dreams for the small spaces: dinner parties for 12, accommodations for 2 overnight guests, a home office, a home theater with digital projector and, befitting his background, it had to have very clean air and be built in an environmentally responsible manner.

To make this dream a reality, the web-savvy Mr. Hill called on the crowd-sourcing platform Jovoto and marketing firm Mutopo to launch a competition to design the first space (dubbed LifeEdited 1, or LE1). He rounded up celebrity judges like “4 Hour Work Week” author Tim Ferriss, eco-celeb David DeRothschild and designer Yves Behar.

The response was amazing, with over 300 entries submitted from all over the world. The winning design came from two Romanian architecture students named Catalin Sandu and Adrian Iancu. Their elegant, jewel-box design, entitled “One Size Fits All,” met all of Mr. Hill’s requirements and brought purpose and intention to every one of the apartment’s 420 square feet. The architect of record, David Bucovy, used the “One Size Fits All” design an input.

Brooklyn-based architectural and design firm Guerin Glass Architecture was responsible for building out the gutted space. The project incorporated transforming furniture from Resource Furniture and sustainably-sourced building materials from Green Depot. The space had to be both smart and healthy, as indoor air is typically 2-5 times more polluted than outdoor air.

The space struck a resonant chord in the media with two features in the NY Times, who called it “The apartment of the future.” It is one of the few apartments with its own TED talk and has also been featured in Dwell, Wired UK, Gizmodo, Daily Mail UK, the Today Show and many other media outlets.

In the end, Mr. Hill’s personal apartment, codenamed LifeEdited 1, garnered enough attention that he later decided to start a business and called it LifeEdited.

For more information, visit http://www.lifeedited.com/ or http://www.wardvillage.com/

