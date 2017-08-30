Billy V: The Rock helps out Houston, Rousey get married in Hawaii, Makana's new music video, Scherzinger goes blonde for Cosmo

Yesterday we told you about Kevin Hart's challenge to his celeb friends on behalf of all those affected by the destruction of Hurricane Harvey. The Rock responded saying, "things like this has a way of bringing us together as a country. Regardless of race and politics, we all want to step up to the plate do everything we can to help out our brothers and sisters and families in need." He also had a personal message for the people of Houston. In his video, The Rock says: "You gotta stay strong, you gotta hold onto faith. I know what you're going thru, I went thru it, my family went thru it, we went thru Hurricane Andrew which was a category 5 hurricane; the eye of that storm crossed directly over us, it was devastating, we survived, and we got stronger and so will you." He also said if anybody could donate at least a buck or two to the American Red Cross to help in the efforts he would appreciate it. He also donated $25,000 for the effort in Texas.

UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne married former bantamweight champion and US Olympic bronze medalist Ronda Rousey here in Hawaii over the weekend. Travis is part Hawaiian and was born in Hawaii That was part of the reason that the wedding was held here in the islands. Congratulations on the #Browsey nuptials.

Makana has a new video coming out soon - and he released a little tease to tempt us. It's footage that Makana says did not make it into the final cut of the video. His post read "Nothing like a morning out on the sandbar to make you forget everything but the present moment.. have you been?" No official date for the release date yet.

Local girl Nicole Scherzinger is testing out the theory that blonds have more fun. The X-Factor judge graces the October cover of Cosmopolitan magazine with golden locks. She shared this image on Instagram yesterday. In the magazine article, the former pop singer admits when she was a teenager she lacked confidence about her body. The magazine hits newsstands tomorrow.

