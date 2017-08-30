Kona man who had liver transplant after taking OxyElite Pro dies - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kona man who had liver transplant after taking OxyElite Pro dies

KONA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A Kona man who needed a liver transplant after taking the diet supplement OxyElite Pro has died.

Kenneth Waikiki was just 22 years old when he had the surgery in 2013.

Waikiki was taking OxyElite Pro for about a month before he got sick. After multiple medical procedures, Waikiki died earlier this month at The Queen’s Medical Center.

Two other Hawaii women also died after taking the pills, and dozens suffered liver damage.

Executives from the company that made OxyElite were criminally charged for allegedly altering ingredients to get them into the country.  

