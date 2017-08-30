DLNR drops 2nd round of rat poison on Lehua Island

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will drop a second round of rat poison on Lehua Island on Wednesday in an effort to eradicate invasive rats on the seabird sanctuary.

A helicopter will fly back and forth, dropping poison pellets.

A third round will also depend on weather conditions, but it will likely happen in about 10 days.

Some are worried that marine life could be harmed by bait that accidentally ends up in the ocean, but officials say the poison is necessary to kill the rats posing a threat to native seabirds.

Lehua Island is one of the largest and most diverse seabird colonies in Hawaii, with 17 seabird species and 25 native plants.

