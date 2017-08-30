Forecast: More stable atmosphere expected; heavy showers unlikely

Still sticky, but not as wet as yesterday.

Your Thursday will have high humidity and some passing showers, but the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms of yesterday are not expected to repeat today. We have a more stable atmosphere over us.

Winds will be trades at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts this afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be 90 degrees.

Surf will build along south shores later today with a new swell peaking at advisory levels on Thursday. The big waves are expected to hold through Saturday.

Wave heights today will be 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet west, 1-3 feet east, 2 feet or less north.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, along with Maalaea Bay.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Central Pacific in the next 48 hours, but something is developing off the coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center says Potential Tropical Cyclone 14 will likely become a tropical depression sometime today.

- Dan Cooke

