100-year-old Japanese bible returned to Sen. Inouye's family, archives now public

The congressional archival papers of the late Senator Daniel K. Inouye are now available for public viewing.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa recently finished digitizing 1,400 boxes of material and documents.

It took preservationists nearly three years to complete the task. The university was given the items in 2014, two years after Sen. Inouye's death in December 2012. He died at the age of 88.

“These papers reflect the broad range of areas that his work entailed on behalf of the state,” Inouye’s widow, Irene said at the signing ceremony. “I hope that people, including students, will learn about Dan the person, and Dan’s life in public service, so it will inspire others to think about public service as a pathway for them.”

Among the items was a Japanese language bible believed to be over 100 years old. The bible was given back to the family after the ceremony.

“This Bible came from my father’s childhood home,” Ken, Inouye's son, said. “When his parents passed, it was handed to him, and now it’s come back home. This is a great legacy piece for my daughter, Maggie. She’s only seven, but, as she gets older, she’ll understand that this has come full circle.”

Sen. Inouye was a respected, decorated war veteran who lost an arm in combat. He was also the Hawaii's first congressmember, and served 50 years in the U.S. Senate.

“This project really demonstrates how the University of Hawaii preserves knowledge,” UH President and UH Manoa Interim Chancellor David Lassner said.

The collection can be viewed by calling (808) 956-6047, or emailing archives@hawaii.edu.

