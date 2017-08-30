Ticket sales set to begin for Ja Rule & Ashanti concert at the Blaisdell

Ja Rule & Ashanti, a well-known Hip Hop & R&B duo will be performing in Honolulu in mid-November.

Both artists are Grammy award winners, and have held multiple hits atop the Billboard charts. Some of their top songs include Always on Time, Mesmerize and Foolish.

The concert is scheduled for November 18 at the Blaisdell. Tickets range from $44 to $125.

Ticket sales begin Friday Sept. 1, and are expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets can be purchased at the Blasidell box office, or by clicking here.

