HFD: West Oahu fires intentionally set, arson investigations opened

Honolulu firefighters responded to two structure fires on Monday that appear to have been intentionally set, according to HFD officials.

The first fire broke out in Waianae around 2:45 p.m. at an abandoned gas station. Nearly 20 personnel responded to the building, which is located at the intersection of Ka'apuni Street and Farrington Highway.

They were able to extinguish the flames just before 3 p.m. Investigators say the fire caused over $40,000 in damage.

A second fire later broke out at an Ewa Beach home just before 10:30 p.m. 31 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze, which happened on Makalea Street.

Crews located the fire in the home's master bedroom, and it took firefighters about a half hour to put the flames out.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no reports of any injuries. A damage estimate was not immediately made available.

The Red Cross is aiding displaced residents.

HPD is investigating both fires. Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu police.

