Oahu under a Flash Flood warning as heavy rains pound the island

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Oahu Tuesday afternoon as radar showed heavy rains across parts of the island.

The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m.

Just after 4:00 p.m., radar showed heavy rains – falling at rates as high as two inches per hour – over parts of the Koolau and Waianae mountain ranges. Drivers, particularly those across Windward Oahu or who are travelling to that area of the island, should take precautions.

This story will be updated.

