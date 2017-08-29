Dirt bike thieves caught on camera at Maui motorcycle shop

Police on Maui say as many as five people burglarized the Maui Harley Davidson warehouse in Kahului on Friday, an act that was caught on closed-circuit surveillance cameras.

Authorities say the thieves made off with roughly $25,000 in new merchandise from the store.

The video, which was released by the Maui Police Department on Tuesday, shows the men breaking down a gate, backing up a trailer and loading up several bikes before getting away.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Maui police.

