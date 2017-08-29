Dirt bike thieves caught on camera at Maui motorcycle shop - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Dirt bike thieves caught on camera at Maui motorcycle shop

(Image: Maui Police Department) (Image: Maui Police Department)
KAHULUI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Police on Maui say as many as five people burglarized the Maui Harley Davidson warehouse in Kahului on Friday, an act that was caught on closed-circuit surveillance cameras. 

Authorities say the thieves made off with roughly $25,000 in new merchandise from the store. 

The video, which was released by the Maui Police Department on Tuesday, shows the men breaking down a gate, backing up a trailer and loading up several bikes before getting away. 

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Maui police.

