McDermott won't seek Republican nomination for governor's race

Representative Bob McDermott (R-Ewa Beach) said Tuesday he would no longer seek to become the Republican Party's candidate to challenge Gov. David Ige in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

The long-time state representative and Ewa Beach resident told Hawaii News Now when he entered the race in May that failures in Democratic leadership, along with the recent rail funding fiasco, played a major role in his decision to run for the office.

Now, McDermott says, he's electing to refocus his efforts in representating Ewa Beach.

"Our community has many needs, and most folks felt I should stay put and continue fighting on their behalf rather than taking a long-shot run at the top job," Rep. McDermott said in a statement.

McDermott says transportation and educational infrastructure reform will remain at the top of his legislative agenda for the next several years.

