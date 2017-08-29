Rainbow Drive-In to open second location in Kalihi

For plate-lunch lovers, 'Rainbows' can now be seen from Kalihi.

Rainbow Drive-In, the popular eatery that has been a staple for Kapahulu shoppers and Waikiki beach-goers for decades, has announced the opening of a second location.

A company spokesperson says the new restaurant will be constructed at the corner of North School Street and Houghtailing Street, in the building that once housed Kamehameha Bakery. The menu is expected to remain the same as the Kapahulu location.

The expansion is a joint venture between Rainbow owners and a newly-formed company called Rainbros LLC, led by local businessmen Theodore Davenport and Charles Jewitt.

Davenport and Jewitt say they approached Rainbow Drive-In with the idea of expanding because they "felt like the drive-in culture is being lost in Hawaii."

"Their intent is not only to preserve the culture, but also to expand and perpetuate the island food experience," Rainbow Drive-In said in a statement.

The new location is expected to open for business in late 2017 or early 2018.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.