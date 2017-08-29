Augie T announces “Laugh Da Island Way” Statewide comedy tour

Favorite local comedian Augie T is proud to announce the “Laugh Da Island Way” statewide comedy tour this September, presented by Island Air and Primo.



In Kona, “Laugh Da Island Way” comes to ?Umeke’s Pa?ina Room on September 1. Augie T will be joined by opening act Kanoa Kukaua from Maui. Show begins at 8 p.m., tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door from ?Umeke’s or AugieT.com.



In Hilo, join Augie T at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium on September 2 with opening act Kanoa Kukaua. Tickets are $10 general admission, or $20 VIP seating including an Augie T gift. Show begins at 8 p.m., tickets are available at KTA Super Stores locations in Hilo, as well as AugieT.com.



On September 8, “Laugh Da Island Way” comes to Hawai?i Theatre on O?ahu where Augie T will be filming for his ninth DVD and TV special. The opening act will be Shawn Garnett of Hawai?i Five-O fame. Show begins at 8 p.m., tickets are available at the Hawai?i Theatre box office for $30. For this show only, special $5 tickets are available for O?ahu residents who bring proof of low income to the box office. Acceptable proof includes a Section 8 housing voucher or acceptance letter, a public housing rental agreement or tenant ID, SNAP letter of acceptance, or a Quest/Medicaid card.



The Maui show will be on September 15 at the historic ?Iao Theatre in Wailuku. Opening for Augie T will be Shawn Garnett. Show begins at 8 p.m., tickets are $20 at AugieT.com.



The tour closes on Kaua?i on September 16, at the Kaua?i Veterans Center. Opening for Augie T will be Shawn Garnett. Tickets are $20 in advance at AugieT.com, $25 at the door.



All shows in the “Laugh Da Island Way” tour are benefits for B.R.A.V.E Hawai‘i in an effort to bring an anti-bullying message to school-aged youth. Over 3,000 students on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island have experienced B.R.A.V.E. presentations, and the organization will be coming to middle schools on Hawai‘i Island this year with your support. Find out more about B.R.A.V.E. Hawai‘i at BRAVEhawaii.org.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.