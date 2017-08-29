Umamiya Shabu Shabu celebrates Grand Opening with under $20 deal

Centered around high-quality meats with unique Korean flavors added to the traditional Japanese hotpot dish, Umamiya Shabu Shabu offers Honolulu diners an elegant dining experience perfect for families, friends and corporate gatherings. The eatery is located conveniently next to famous Liliha Bakery off of Nimitz Highway and includes ample parking for dinner guests.

“We wanted the restaurant space to have fine dining quality to match the superior menu offerings,” said Peter Kim, owner of Yummy Restaurant Group, which operates Umamiya Shabu Shabu. “The shabu shabu concept is well known for bringing people together for a meal. At Umamiya, we combined this communal aspect with the finest ingredients to create an experience perfect for a night out or a special or casual occasion.”

Umamiya’s Grand Opening shabu shabu special starts at $19.50 and is served with an umami-rich vegetable platter and udon or zosui, a rice porridge made with the broth that remains after the meat and vegetables are simmered. Diners also have a choice of high quality sterling short rib or kurobuta pork belly and a selection of slow simmered broths including a house broth, spicy miso, miso and paitan.

The sleek and modern restaurant space features four private dining rooms each capable of seating 10 to 45 patrons and is open for dinner starting at 4:30 p.m., with the last seating at 10 p.m. Other high-quality selections featured on Umamiya’s regular menu include U.S. Prime Rib Eye, chicken breast, seafood medley and a fresh vegetable selection all cooked to perfection on individual stove tops at each place setting. Guests are encouraged to select rice or noodles to accompany their entree. In addition, Umamiya features a multi-cultural appetizer menu, which includes favorites such as Ahi Sashimi and Seafood Pancake.

Umamiya boasts a generous happy hour featuring 50 percent off appetizers and alcoholic drinks daily from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Along with an array of Asian fusion food options, the restaurant offers an impressive assortment of libations from America and Japan, including shochu, sake, beer, wells and handcrafted Japanese-inspired cocktails with shochu, ume, yuzu citrus or shiso flavors.

For more information, please visit www.umamiyashabu.com

