Former local girl Hirie debuts new single “Sun and Shine”

Originally from the Windward side of Oahu, Patricia Jetton, also known as Hirie, has relocated and now lives in California. She has just finished a national tour with Reggae artists Rebeloution. She is coming home for a quick break and will be back on the road in September for shows with Common Kings, Don Carlos, The Green, and also in October, they will be performing at Desert Oasis 2017 in Indio California with Damian Marley, E-40, Inner Circle & more.

Their latest sing, 'Sun and Shine' is out and available now.

