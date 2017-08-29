Billy V: Coldplay honors Houston, Pure Heart, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Willie K jams with Jim Carrey

British rock band Coldplay had to cancel it's concert in Houston last week because of Hurricane Harvey. But they are sending their thoughts to the victims in a new song they performed in Miami last night called "Houston." Lead singer Chris Martin said they wrote the song because they all grew up loving country music. He promised the band would only perform the song once.

Devon Nekoba from KUMU Radio posted this on his FB page: "Thanks again Jon, Jake and Lopaka for letting me be a part of a terrific night of music!!!" Mark Yamanaka also posted a picture saying "Twas' a great evening with these guys, Jon, Jake, and Lopaka, a.k.a. "Pure Heart." Mahalo to Hawaiian Music Live for making this all happen. #supportlocalmusic". Pure Heart had a concert at Hawaii Theatre over the weekend with Justin and Anuhea and had a great time. Yesterday, Jake Shimabukuro was taking his son to 'ukulele lessons. He took his son to his brother Bruce to learn 'ukulele.

You gotta have fun when you're working! Kapena De Lima let's us know that Natalie Ai Kamauu is working in the studios. He posted on Facebook in reference to Natalie: "She's giggles for 3mins straight then straight smashes! #HawaiiansOnTheProwl" I just wished he posted audio!!

Now from Maui, where we definitely have audio: Jim Carrey singing! A post on Willie K's FB page says "Willie K. tearing it up along with Dave Mason, Mick Fleetwood & Jim Carrey at a private event that took place last week at Shep Gordon's home! >>Don't miss him this Thursday night, August 31st, when he'll be playing with The Warehouse Blues Band at King Kamehameha Golf Course Clubhouse! Dinner seating for the prime rib/seafood feast starts at 6:30pm with an 8pm showtime."

