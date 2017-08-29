Going to the first UH football home game? Here's what you need to know about parking

Coach Nick Rolovich and the Rainbow Warriors are heading back to the islands for their first home game at Aloha Stadium.

The football game against the Western Carolina Catamounts kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online or by phone at (808) 944-2697.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area.

Here’s some parking information:

Starting at 1 p.m., public parking for the upper and lower Halawa parking lots will have access through Parking Gates 3 (Halawa) and 4 (lower Salt Lake)

All other lots (UH Reserved, Parking Gate 1/Main Salt Lake, Parking Gate 2/North Kamehameha) will open at 2 p.m.

Parking rates rates: $7 per car, $30 per bus/limousine -- cash only

Entrance through Parking Gate 1 (Main Salt Lake) – ADA, Bus Lot and Sections 1-7 only (PASSES ONLY); Use Kamehameha Highway or Salt Lake Blvd.

Entrance through Parking Gate 2 (North Kamehameha) – Parking Sections 8-14 only (PASSES ONLY); Use Kamehameha Highway.

PUBLIC PARKING Entrance through Parking Gate 3 (Halawa) – Upper and Lower Halawa parking lots only (Public Parking); Use Kahuapaani St. only.PUBLIC PARKING Entrance through Parking Gate 4 (Lower Salt Lake) – Upper and Lower Halawa parking lots only (PUBLIC PARKING); Use Kahuapaani St. only.Entrance through Business Access Gate – Upper Halawa Reserved (PASSES ONLY); Use Salt Lake Blvd. or Kahuapaani St.

Alternate parking is available at Radford High School and Leeward Community College (LCC).

KAM Drive-In will not be available this season. Please note opening and closing times:

Leeward Community College (3:30 p.m. – 1 hour after game) Parking is FREE. Cost is $2 per person (roundtrip) for shuttle service (3:30 p.m. – 1 hour after the game).

Radford High School (2:30 p.m. – 1 hour after game) Parking is $5. No shuttle service available.

Note: Security is present at all alternate parking sites. No tailgating allowed at all alternate parking sites.

Due to a high turnout expectancy for the first game, fans coming from the west side are encouraged to park at Leeward Community College.

