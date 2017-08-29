Volunteers keep historic Hawaii ethnobotanical garden alive

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii's Amy B.H. Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden has long served as a living museum of the state's indigenous plants.

Amy Beatrice Holdsworth Greenwell left the property to Bishop Museum as an educational and cultural resource when she died at the age of 53 in 1974. The Bishop Museum closed the garden to the public in January 2016 after putting the land up for sale.

But the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports even though the garden remains closed to the public as it awaits a buyer, a dedicated team of volunteers come together every Saturday to work in the garden.

The nonprofit Friends of Amy B.H. Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden works with garden manager Peter Van Dyke to help preserve the garden and maintain the historic collection of indigenous plants.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.