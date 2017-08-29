Forecast: Trades to slow, humidity to increase slightly

Easterly tradewinds will downshift a notch with slightly higher humidity levels. Rainfall will mainly hit windward areas, although there's a chance for some afternoon cloud buildups spawning some interior showers.

Surf is slightly elevated east and south. A bigger south swell is expected to start building on Wednesday and could reach advisory levels by Friday.

No marine or weather advisories are posted for Hawaii.

Harvey is now a tropical storm and continues to drop massive amounts of rain on the gulf coast of Texas. The storm isn't moving much and even more rain will fall over the next couple of days.

- Guy Hagi

