Fire crews quickly extinguish SUV fire in Kalihi

Fire crews responded to an SUV that burst into flames in Kalihi Monday night.

The dramatic footage captured flames roaring out of the vehicle parked in a parking lot on Hart Street, near Lex Brodies auto repair shop.

Fire officials say it started just after 7:45 p.m.

HFD crews quickly arrived on scene and got the flames under control in a matter of minutes.

It is unclear what sparked the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

