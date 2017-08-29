Final stage of rockfall mitigation work on Diamond Head to begin

State crews are set to begin rockfall mitigation work on Diamond Head in mid-September, bringing closures and hour changes to the trail access.

Crews from the DLNR will begin removing hazardous rocks and installing erosion-resistant surfaces on Sept. 18.

To complete the work, the summit trail will be closed every weekday afternoon, beginning at noon. DLNR says all hikers on the trail prior to the closure will need to be off the trail by 2 p.m.

The work won't impact the trails weekend hours. It will be open open on Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional closures may be necessary.

State officials say the parking lot, restrooms, visitor center, gift shop and lunch wagon inside the crater park on the crater floor is expected to remain open.

The work is the third and final phase in ongoing rockfall mitigation. The $1.72 million project first began in late spring.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.