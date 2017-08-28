Former Hawaii families living in TX bring aloha spirit to recovery efforts

The spirit of aloha is shining in the Lone-Star State as former Hawaii residents are working to save trapped neighbors, and feed hungry shelter residents in true Hawaii fashion.

Joann Burch, a former resident of Nanakuli, made huli huli chicken, mac salad, poke and beef stew for a Houston shelter where Hurricane Harvey victims are staying.

"However I can help out," she said. Burch moved to Houston 15 years ago and currently works for Continental Airlines.

From her Downtown highrise, she can see rescue boats bringing in displaced residents.

The flooding is just outrageous," she said. "It's like the whole city of Houston... is just covered with water."

Meanwhile, a Kauai family is also doing their part to help out.

Davin Nobriga and his 16-year old son, Dawson, originally from Hanamaulu, used their family boat to save eight people trapped by high water.

"When my son went out, he said it was about 5 feet of water. It was up to his chest," says Rose Nobriga, "He said there were so many people that were thankful and were happy that they came."

Her son and husband returned at dark after warnings about what could be in the water.

"They're warning people (to) be careful of snakes and alligators," she said. Piles of fire ants are also floating. "They will go back out and help, but they'll wait until morning."

The Hawaii natives say they remember Hurricanes Iniki and Iwa but say the flooding in Houston following Harvey is incredible.

"Right now we're on day three of a five day storm," says Nobriga.

Burch says the water isn't receding because it's still raining and the water has no where to go.

In addition to these families, over a dozen Red Cross Hawaii volunteers were sent or are heading to Texas and Louisiana to Texas to aid with recovery efforts.

