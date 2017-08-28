Michelle Wie all smiles on Twitter after appendix removal surgery

Just a day after having surgery to remove her appendix, LPGA golfer Michelle Wie took to social media Monday to provide a positive update on the operation.

"Been a scary 24 hrs but I just wanna thank the medical staff here in Ottawa for making me feel comfortable!" Wie said while giving a thumbs up.

Wie was playing in the Canadian Pacific Women's Open when she withdrew before the final round. She immediately went to an Ottawa hospital, and had emergency surgery to remove her appendix.

She was six strokes off the lead.

On Instagram, Wie added, "And a huge thank you to all my friends and fans who reached out to me yesterday to check up on me and to wish me a speedy recovery. I will be back to playing as soon as the doctors clear me to play!! Can't wait."

The Golf Central Blog reports Wie will be out for at least the next two LPGA tournaments, and it is unclear if she will be cleared to play in the Evian Championship in mid-September.

