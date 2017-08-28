The Big Island's suspected bus thief strikes again

The man accused of stealing a public bus in early August on the Big Island is back behind bars, accused of committing the crime again.

Hawaii Island police say 21-year-old Kawelo Nakamura allegedly stole a 42-passenger Hele-on bus from the County of Hawaii Mass Transit base yard early Monday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., county employees noticed the locks on the gate to the yard were cut, and the bus was missing.

Police later found the bus traveling on Hilo Bayfront Highway and briefly followed it before calling off the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

At 6:45 a.m., police located the bus parked behind the Walter Victor Stadium.

Kawelo was arrested at the scene and taken to a Hilo cellblock.

He's accused of stealing another bus on Aug. 7 when he was arrested in Pahoa, and later charged with first degree theft, criminal property damage and driving without a commercial license.

Anyone with information on this latest incident is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.