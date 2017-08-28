Harvey's impacts could include pain at the pump in Hawaii

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
In light of the devastating hurricane that hit Texas killing at least two people, volunteers from the American Red Cross Hawaii Chapter are headed to the Lone-Star state to help with relief efforts.More >>
As climate change takes hold, many are fearful of it threatening Native Hawaiian cultural resources.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
Waianae homeless say they're unfairly blamed for illegal dumping at boat harbor.More >>
A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
