Harvey's impacts could include pain at the pump in Hawaii

In light of the devastating hurricane that hit Texas killing at least two people, volunteers from the American Red Cross Hawaii Chapter are headed to the Lone-Star state to help with relief efforts.

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

Nearly 4,000 miles separate Honolulu from Houston. But one of the impacts of Hurricane Harvey could be felt in the islands: Gas prices could go up.

Although Hawaii imports most of its oil from southeast Asia and the Middle East, experts say price is affected by global supply and demand.

"At least eight refineries at this point are down along the Texas Gulf Coast," said AAA Hawaii spokesman Doug Shupe.

Shupe said the refineries in Houston produce more than 10 percent of the country's gasoline. With much of the city under several feet of water, it's unknown how long production will be down.

"If there's major damage and it takes months to repair. A couple months or even longer. That's when there could be some impact felt across the nation," Shupe said.

Drivers say they're expecting higher prices.

"I'm sure it will eventually," said Nina Thang, who was filling up in Kalihi on Monday.

Added Rolando Padasado: "If it does, what can you do?"

One father said it's an expense he doesn't need.

"That would affect me a lot. Just a little makes a difference," said Alexander Celebrado.

According to AAA, Hawaii drivers are currently paying more than anyone else in the nation for gas.

The average price statewide is 3.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded. In Honolulu, it's a little less at 2.91.

"When it hits that number $3, that's when I start looking how much is it going up," said Thang.

Harvey isn't the only reason you could pay more at the pump. The upcoming holiday weekend could also affect prices.

