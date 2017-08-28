Harvey's impacts could include pain at the pump in Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Harvey's impacts could include pain at the pump in Hawaii

By Allyson Blair, Reporter
Connect
(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: AP) (Image: AP)

Nearly 4,000 miles separate Honolulu from Houston. But one of the impacts of Hurricane Harvey could be felt in the islands: Gas prices could go up.

Although Hawaii imports most of its oil from southeast Asia and the Middle East, experts say price is affected by global supply and demand.

"At least eight refineries at this point are down along the Texas Gulf Coast," said AAA Hawaii spokesman Doug Shupe.

Shupe said the refineries in Houston produce more than 10 percent of the country's gasoline. With much of the city under several feet of water, it's unknown how long production will be down.

"If there's major damage and it takes months to repair. A couple months or even longer. That's when there could be some impact felt across the nation," Shupe said.

Drivers say they're expecting higher prices.

"I'm sure it will eventually," said Nina Thang, who was filling up in Kalihi on Monday.

Added Rolando Padasado: "If it does, what can you do?"

One father said it's an expense he doesn't need.

"That would affect me a lot. Just a little makes a difference," said Alexander Celebrado.

According to AAA, Hawaii drivers are currently paying more than anyone else in the nation for gas.

The average price statewide is 3.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded. In Honolulu, it's a little less at 2.91.

"When it hits that number $3, that's when I start looking how much is it going up," said Thang.

Harvey isn't the only reason you could pay more at the pump. The upcoming holiday weekend could also affect prices.  

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly