No. 20 U.H. takes No. 13 UCLA to five sets

U.H. headed into their final match of this weekend's tournament looking to earn their first win of the season and pull a major upset of UCLA. While the Rainbow Wahine weren't able to get the win, Hawaii did forced the Bruins to five sets.

Junior outside hitter, McKenna Granato, led the attack for Hawaii with 29 kills, the second most career, and added 19 digs for her second double-double of the season. Fellow outside, Casey Castillo added 15 kills of her own while libero, Savanah Kahakai led the defense with a team-high 28 digs.

U.H. came out firing, earning a close first set win 25-23. However, Hawaii dropped the next two sets. In a must win situation in the fourth, the Rainbow Wahine were once again able to come out on top 25-22.

Hawaii carried that momentum into the fifth and final frame, leading 8-6 at the turnover. However the Bruins won five straight points to seal the victory.

With that the Rainbow Wahine start their season 0-3, their slowest start since 1980.