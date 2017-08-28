Rainbow Warriors rally to rifle the Minutemen

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.More >>
President Donald Trump is seeking to showcase the federal government's response to Hurricane Harvey in a tweetstorm of his own.More >>
President Donald Trump is seeking to showcase the federal government's response to Hurricane Harvey in a tweetstorm of his own.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>