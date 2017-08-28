Vegfest Oahu 2017 slated for Saturday September 2nd

Hawaii’s 2nd VegFest Oahu will be held at the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds near Honolulu Hale Saturday, September 2nd from 12:00-5:30 pm. VegFest Oahu is a free community event that celebrates plant-based, sustainable living.

The event brings together almost 50 booths offering education, food, and entertainment, and was attended by 4000 people last year including Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Activities include: plant-based cooking demos by expert chefs, speakers on health and environmental topics, a unique collection of food entrepreneurs selling island-made vegan products and dishes hand-crafted to appeal to the local palate, movement classes, lots of free food sampling, interactive exhibits with healthy games, and continuous live music.

“In Hawaii where so many residents suffer from diet-related illnesses, VegFest Oahu provides a valuable service by calling attention to how people can attain better health through eating a plant-based diet,” said Mark Fergusson, CEO of Down to Earth Organic & Natural. “A plant based diet is truly environmentally friendly and reduces global warming,” he explains.

“For these reasons, Down to Earth is proud to be the lead sponsor of VegFest Oahu 2017. We will provide strong promotional support to help ensure its success, as well as actively participate in the event by having a booth selling delicious vegan food from our renowned deli, and present a cooking demo and health talk.”

Festival Highlights include headlining speakers Award-winning director Keegan Kuhn, and Leilani Munter, a vegan who Discovery’s Planet Green named the #1 eco-athlete in the world, and Sports Illustrated named one of the top ten female race car drivers in the world.

Other speakers include: Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, a vegan surgeon from Queens Medical Center, presenting “10 Ways You Can Avoid My Scalpel” and Carmela Wolf, M.S.O.M., L.A.C., Wellness Manager at Down to Earth Organic and Natural, presenting “Eating the Rainbow: How to Use Whole Foods to Optimize Your Health.”

There will also be expert chef demos, food booths, music and more!

“VegFest Oahu serves as an important hub for the rise of the plant-based movement in Hawaii and is designed to be a bridge builder that reaches out to everyone on a journey towards improving their health and the planet,” says VegFest Oahu Producer, Joy Waters, also founder of Positive Media Hawaii.

“We offer inspiration and practical tools that make it easier to follow a plant-based diet, and we are building a supportive and engaged local community. Attending VegFest Oahu can create new attitudes and be someone-you-love’s tipping point towards adopting healthier habits,” she adds.

VegFest Oahu launched in 2016 as a grassroots effort organized by an all-volunteer team and sponsored by a coalition of organizations that support a healthier Hawaii. The festival is a fun-filled opportunity for the public to experience the many benefits of choosing plant-based foods to increase and maintain good health, contribute to a solution for climate change and encourage compassion for animal welfare.

For more information, visit the Down To Earth Website here.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.