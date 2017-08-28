Pre and Postnatal body maintenance and taking care of your “baby carriages”

Wainani Arnold and the Wainani Wellness Center ‘ohana invite the community to participate in classes at their new fully equipped GYROTONIC® method, Pilates, Yoga and wellness facility.

“My goal in establishing this center, was to create a space where people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds come together to discover their full potential of health and wellness through unique movement experiences,” said Arnold, owner/instructor at Wainani Wellness Center. “With the opening of our new studio, we are excited to offer a variety of classes that are exclusive to Wainani Wellness Center.”

Wainani Wellness Center offers instruction for all ages and fitness levels including classes for athletes, pre- and post-natal women, seniors and all health conscious consumers. Arnold and her team of certified instructors provide clients the benefits of:

Equipment Classes: Pilates Reformer, Pilates Tower (a modified Trapeze Table) and GYROTONIC® method Classes.

Group Classes: Pilates Essentials (Pilates mat class), GYROKINESIS® method Class, Gentle Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, Partner Yoga, FUNctional 30 minutes, FUNctional 60 minutes and Kupuna Class.

Workshops: A plethora of topics from a variety of movement instructors and health professionals. Example: Anatomy & Kinesiology Series: Functional Alignments & Optimal Posture, Healthy Shoulders, Healthy Hips, Healthy Back. Pre & Postnatal Pilates and Pilates & Birthing with Leah Stewart of Live Life Pilates.

Teacher Trainings: GYROTONIC® method Pre Training and Foundation Training, GYROKINESIS® method Pre Training and Foundation Training, GYROTONIC® method Specialized Equipment Courses.

Wainani Leialoha Makuakane Hansen Arnold was born and raised in Hawai`i and is a 2000 graduate of Kamehameha Schools. In 2004, she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Teaching & Performance and a minor in Sociology from Chapman University. From a young age, hula has been an intimate part of Wainani’s life, which planted the seed for her growth in all forms of dance and mind-body movement modalities. She has performed professionally throughout Hawai`i, the continental United States, Europe and Asia. She’s passionate about her work as a movement educator, choreographer, aerial performer and sharing health and wellness with the community.

Arnold is a Balanced Body Faculty member and Pilates certifying instructor. Her certifications include – Yoga, RYT 500, Ayurveda Yoga Specialist and GYROTONIC EXPANSION SYSTEM® method trainer. Wainani believes that when we are well in our bodies, healthy in our minds and strong in our spirit… we can love the life we live and live the life we love.

For more information on Wainani Wellness Center, please visit www.wainaniwellness.com or call (808) 369-1992.

