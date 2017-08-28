Billy V: Kevin Hart's Hurricane Harvey Challenge, MTV's VMA's, Taylor Swift, Kapena's new album, Kapono gets Ono

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has the victims of Hurricane Harvey in his thoughts this morning. He issued a challenge to his celebrity friends. He posted a video saying:

"I think we participate in a lto of challenges on the internet. Some meaningful, come meaningless, but we've all done them. I've been a person that has partaken in several of them. At this point I am going to start a real challenge. I am challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead and donating 25-thousand dollars ot Hurricane Harvey. To the Red Cross. Ok. At this point this is a serious matter. I think the people are in bad shape and they need help. I am gonna lead the charge and step up in this way. I challenge The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Jerry Seinfeld. And I think when you do it you should tag somebody else. 25-thousand is coming from me. Prayers go out to Houston."

It's called the "Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge" on Instagram.

The MTV Video Music Awards had lots of moments last night. Not all of them were good. Among the top good things: Kendrick Lamar's - "Humble" took six trophies including video of the year. His show opener "DNA" followed by "Humble" were some of the most memorable moments of the night. Best Pop Video went to Fifth Harmony for "Down". Katy Perry was the host; sometimes her comments or jokes didn't quite hit well. Some of the performances seemed to be cut off during the show which had some entertainers calling out the VMA's on social media like Adam Levine who called the awards "utterly horrible".

Even though Taylor Swift wasn't at the awards, her music video was. It made it's debut on the VMA show. If you remember, we told you about how EVERYTHING was deleted from her account. Then a 10 second video of a snake appeared on her account. Everyone was wondering what it meant, expecting something new. Well, it's been released. It's #1 on trending. She already has 21.3 million views. The song, called "Look What You Made Me Do", may be the most viewed music video in a short period of time.

New Kapena Music in the works. Behind the scenes picture on the KapenaMusic FB page that says: "New Kapena Hawaiian Album coming soon #palenaole Video Shoot today for an original song called when I come home!! Excited!! @kalena.ku @penabu @lilodelima @honeylani" No word yet on the name or the date of the new release.

Henry Kapono posted on his FB page: "Had to get our last supper at Ono's Hawaiian Food. Family outing. Gonna miss it. There's no place like it. Where do we go for good Hawaiian food. Auwe!!! Thank you Ono's and Aloha always!!!" After 57 years; Ono Hawaiian Food served it's final meal this past Saturday.

