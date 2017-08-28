Former UH player likely to become punter for Indianapolis Colts

Rainbow Warrior kicker/punter Rigoberto Sanchez is now the last man standing in Indy.

According to Indianapolis media, the Colts have released veteran punter Jeff Locke. Locke and Sanchez have been in a preseason battle for the punting job in Indianapolis.

Sanchez signed with Indy earlier this year as an undrafted free agent. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt during his time at the University of Hawaii, where he assumed all kicking and punting duties.

Locke previously played 64 games with the Vikings. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt in Minnesota.

