After reaching deal, lawmakers to meet for special session on Honolulu rail funding

Lawmakers will gather at the state Capitol Monday for a special legislative session on how to fund Honolulu's troubled rail project.

Senate Bill 4, a rapid transit financing bill, is the only proposal under consideration.

Last week, lawmakers were calling their funding bill a breakthrough compromise to bail out Honolulu's rail project, but whether it has the support needed to pass remains unclear as city leaders continue to insist the proposed deal leaves the project at least $600 million short.

The compromise extends the existing half-percent general excise tax surcharge on Oahu for three additional years through 2030, which will generate about a billion dollars.

It also raises the statewide hotel room tax, or TAT, 1 percent for the next 13 years -- which equates to about $1.3 billion for upfront construction costs. To help please the neighbor islands, the counties' share of the hotel tax goes up from $93 to $103 million.

The proposal would also reduce the state's administrative fee, or skim, on collecting Oahu's rail tax from 10 percent (around $30 million) to just 1 percent (about $3 million).

The bill would also require a state audit and annual reviews of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. It would also allow the Senate president and House speaker to appoint two, non-voting, members to HART's board of directors.

Lastly, it creates a mass transit special fund where all the collected rail taxes will go and which the state would then distribute to HART to cover construction costs.

The deal would raise about $2.4 billion, which House and Senate leaders say will be enough to get the train all 20 miles and 21 stations from Kapolei to Ala Moana.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell disagrees. He says the city needs at least $3 billion in rail funding. Caldwell says if the city has to cover the budget shortfall, services could be impacted and property taxes may be raised.

The partially built rail line is years behind schedule and way over budget -- with the estimated price tag ballooning from $5.26 billion in 2014 to nearly $10 billion, including financing costs.

The city has until Sept. 15 to show the Federal Transit Administration how it plans to raise the money to cover the project's budget shortfall or it risks losing $1.55 billion in federal grant funding it has already received.

The five-day special session of the state Legislature convenes at 10 a.m. Monday, and legislators have scheduled the first public hearing for the rail measure at 3 p.m. Monday at the state Capitol auditorium.

