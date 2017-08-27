Wyland set to begin repainting of landmark whale mural near airport

An iconic clock tower on Kauai's east side got a fresh makeover last week at the hands of a well-known artist.

The artist Wyland plans to start restoring two massive murals near Honolulu's airport on Monday.

Hawaiian Airlines is repairing the Pacifica Airport Center which is home to the iconic whale murals.

Wyland first painted the murals 20 years ago, and it has become recognized as a welcoming symbol of Honolulu.

Wyland said the airline, who owns the building, initially threatened to paint over his artwork unless he signed away future rights to the company, but the two parties struck an agreement.

He's set to begin the repainting of the building at 8 a.m. Monday. He says he will work throughout the day until sundown, and will continue working each day through Saturday until both murals are done.

Anyone interested in volunteering their time to help is asked to go down to the site.

