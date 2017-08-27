Man in critical condition after near drowning on Maui

A man is in critical condition on Maui after nearly drowning.

Maui officials say the man in his 50s or 60s was swimming at Ulua beach Sunday morning when the near drowning happened.

Fire crews from Wailea rushed to the beach and found bystanders performing CPR on the unconscious man.

Firefighters and medics were able to revive the man and get a pulse back.

He was transported to Maui memorial in critical condition.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.