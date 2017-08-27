17-year-old male in critical condition after late night stabbing

A 17-year-old man is in critical condition after a stabbing late Saturday night.

According to Honolulu police, the man was discovered on the roadway with multiple stab wounds around 10:13 p.m. on Magellan Avenue.

EMS responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspects' whereabouts are unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

