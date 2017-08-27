Forecast: Sunshine with lighter trades

Expect another dry day with lots of blue sky for most of the state. It will feel a bit warmer because high pressure is weakening to the north, and trade winds are slowing down as a result. The Big Island may see more showers as an area of moisture moves in. This moisture will move over the smaller islands Monday and increase showers (and humidity) mainly for windward and mauka areas. Drier conditions should return Wednesday.

At the beach, a couple of small swells will keep some small waves coming in for south shores. The swell from former Hurricane Kenneth is declining for east shores. Longer term, we're looking at a pretty good south swell rising Thursday into the Labor Day weekend. No marine warnings are in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

