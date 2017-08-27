Three of the missing 5 aviators in chopper crash confirmed deceased

Military officials have identified the five aviators who were on board a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off Oahu's North Shore last Tuesday.

Military officials have identified the five aviators who were on board a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off Oahu's North Shore last Tuesday.

Three of the missing aviators on the downed Black Hawk helicopter were declared deceased by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the Star-Advertiser reports.

DNA found on debris recovered from the wreck matched that of 1st Lt. Kathryn M. Bailey, Staff Sgt. Abigail R. Milam and Sgt. Michael L. Nelson, the Star-Advertiser said.

This comes after officials made the difficult decision to call off the search and rescue mission for the missing aviators.

Five people were on board the flight. There is no word about the status of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian M. Woeber and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen T. Cantrell.

