Hawaii Red Cross volunteers sent to Texas to aid in Hurricane Harvey recovery

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A power pole lays in the middle of a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday.

In light of the devastating hurricane that hit Texas killing at least one person, volunteers from the American Red Cross Hawaii Chapter are joining the relief efforts to speed up the recovery process.

One volunteer from the Big Island left Hawaii for Texas this weekend. Five others from Maui and Oahu are set to fly to the mainland either Sunday or Monday to aid residents displaced from the storm.

Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Lone Star State Friday night, dumping buckets of rain and bringing high winds that caused severe damage.

The volunteers from Hawaii will assist with disaster assessment, distributing food supplies and community partnerships.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.