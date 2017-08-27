Assault case opened after toddler hospitalized, treated for burns

Honolulu police have opened a first degree assault case after a toddler was hospitalized and treated for burns.

Police say the two-year-old girl was hospitalized and treated for burns she received on August 18.

A 21-year-old woman is a suspect in the case.

The relationship of the two, and details of the incident are unclear at this time.

No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.