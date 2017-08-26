It's national dog day! Here's a list of the most popular dog names in Honolulu

Aug. 26 has gone to the dogs.

Known for their excitement, loyalty and ability to bring joy to almost anyone, dogs are often referred to as "Man's Best Friend."

Now, they have a day dedicated to them.

In honor of National Dog Day, the social site Nextdoor released a list of the top dog names in Honolulu.

Names on the top 10 include:

10. Sadie

9. Sophie

8. Molly

7. Bailey

6. Buddy

5. Daisy

4. Lucy

3. Charlie

2. Max

And taking the number one spot...

1. Bella

It's the second year in a row Bella was the most popular atop the list.

National Dog Day was founded 13 years ago to encourage people to love their pets.

Nextdoor collected data from users of the site to compile the list.

Whatever your dog's name is, wish them a Happy National Dog Day!

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.