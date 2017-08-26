HFD rescues hiker injured after electric shock, 30-foot fall

Just after noon Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker from Mount Kaala Road.

According to officials, the 22-year-old male hiker inadvertently made contact with an electrical powerline, and fell approximately 30 feet.

At 12:30 p.m.,HFD responded with 14 personnel from five companies, and Air 1 to rescue the man.

Crews were able to locate and rescue him by 1:02 p.m.

He was transported to the landing zone at Kaneaki District Park, and went into EMS care.

No word on his condition.

