HFD rescues hiker injured after electric shock, 30-foot fall - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HFD rescues hiker injured after electric shock, 30-foot fall

(Image: Stewart Waterhouse) (Image: Stewart Waterhouse)
(Image: Stewart Waterhouse) (Image: Stewart Waterhouse)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Just after noon Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker from Mount Kaala Road. 

According to officials, the 22-year-old male hiker inadvertently made contact with an electrical powerline, and fell approximately 30 feet. 

At 12:30 p.m.,HFD responded with 14 personnel from five companies, and Air 1 to rescue the man. 

Crews were able to locate and rescue him by 1:02 p.m. 

He was transported to the landing zone at Kaneaki District Park, and went into EMS care. 

No word on his condition.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly