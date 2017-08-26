Family pet killed in Waipahu house fire

A family dog died Saturday morning after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Waipahu, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The fire broke out at a home on Kihikihi Place just before 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming out from the attic area. Staffed with 27 personnel, they quickly worked to put the flames out, and had it extinguished in just a few minutes.

"The fire was accidentally started when the kitchen stove was inadvertently turned on, igniting combustibles left on the appliance," HFD said.

The family who lives in the home was away when the fire broke out, but two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, HFD said. One person was transported to a hospital for further medical attention.

The damage estimate was not yet available. The American Red Cross is aiding displaced residents.

