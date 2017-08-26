H-1 eastbound backed up for miles after accident near Aiea

Eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway is slow going near the Aiea Heights exit as emergency crews respond to a motor vehicle accident.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, traffic cameras showed only the far left lane of the freeway open.

Traffic started backing up for several miles around 2 p.m. HFD, EMS and HPD crews responded.

The details of the accident are unclear at this time.

Officers from the Honolulu Police Department are investigating the accident.

This story will be updated.

