Woman in critical condition following rescue off Waikiki beach

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A woman is in critical condition after a near drowning Saturday morning in waters off Waikiki beach.

According to EMS reports the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was rescued just after 8 o’clock.

Lifeguards performed CPR and other lifesaving measures before she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

