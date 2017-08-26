Copy-17 surfing dogs hit shores of Waikiki for OceanFest contest

HONOLULU (AP) - A bunch of four-legged surfers hit the shores of Waikiki for the annual dog surfing contest at Duke's Oceanfest.

KHON-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xBsWUl ) 17 dogs paddled out on Thursday to compete for best wave, best tandem and best costume.

The annual dog surfing contest brought participants from as far away as California.

Some dogs had supporters waving signs in the crowd and others were even sponsored.

Organizers say the event not only honors and celebrates the legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku, but also the bond with man's best friend.

